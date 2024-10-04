School threat: Phoenix Police arrest teen girl in connection with Sierra Linda High School incident

The Brief Police in Phoenix have arrested a teen in connection with a school threat incident on Oct. 2. Sierra Linda High School was placed on lockdown for some time as a result of the incident. Per officials, the teen is facing multiple felony charges.



Phoenix Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a school threat incident that impacted a Phoenix high school on Oct. 2.

Per a brief statement released on Oct. 3, police say they arrested a juvenile female for her alleged involvement.

"The teen admitted to her involvement and stated that the threat was meant to be a joke and got out of hand," read a portion of the statement.

According to our initial report, the incident involved Sierra Linda High School, which is located in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"The school administration began to receive information from students of several messages going around the school from social media posts. Around 10:15 a.m., the school resource Sergeant was called to the school to assist with the investigation. During this investigative stage around 11:00 a.m., a message emerged with a photograph of an area that resembled a common space at the school," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police after the incident.

Investigators said the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, while officers were brought in to search common spaces.

"Once the school was deemed safe around 12:00 p.m., the students were released from school. Normal school release is at 12:00p.m., on Wednesdays," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the teen suspect has been booked into a juvenile facility, and is accused of "multiple felonies to include terroristic threats and computer tampering and disruption of an educational institution."