Schools in the Valley are taking action amidst concerns over spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

If the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads through the community, as state health officials believe it will eventually, the impacts will be far ranging, including at schools.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, school are taking action now in an effort to prevent problems in the future.

Tara Dunlop, who has four children, is worried about COVID-19.

"My mother lives with us, who's in her 70s. Definitely feel like we're at high risk if somebody in the family or community gets sick," said Dunlop.

Dunlop tries to teach her kids good hygiene, but with kids, it's tough.

"They're constantly touching their faces, and have their hands in their mouths," said Dunlop.

"It's something we want to reinforce, that's why were putting up posters in all of our lobbies, all of our public areas," said Amy Bolton, Chief Information and Marketing Office for Scottsdale Unified School District.

Bolton says these fact sheets and fun posters will hopefully connect with kids. The materials are not just paper, as they also have disinfectant all over.

"We've put our contractor on notice," said Bolton. "We'd like more cleaning, especially of things like door knobs, light switches. Then, we're making sure every classroom is equipped with sanitizing cleaners to make sure if there is anyone referred to the nurses with any type of symptoms, we're thoroughly cleaning those desks as needed throughout the day."

For the parents, the district has set up a web page with information they need to know. Meanwhile, officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health talked about what it would take for schools to close.

"What we're not going to do is just reflexively close schools. That would be a last resort," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for Disease Control with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. "We would have to have a lot of things happen before we would even consider closing schools, because we know that sometimes can do more harm than good."

It's not just schools that are looking at ways to keep kids safe. Day care facilities in the Valley are now starting to take steps as well. FOX 10 has learned that workers with one facility have handed out information to parents, which claims they will evaluate every child as they come in.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

