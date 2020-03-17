Scottsdale bakery sold toilet paper cookies prior to temporary closure

A Scottsdale bakery may have closed its doors temporarily Tuesday due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a little fun prior to its closure in hopes of brighten up its customers' moods.

Sweet Dee's Bakeshop, located near Drinkwater and Scottsdale, has been selling Vanilla Macaron toilet paper cookies. The cookies were baked as toilet papers are sold out on Amazon and elsewhere amidst panic buying due to the outbreak.

Bakers say they wanted to bring smiles to their customers' faces. The bakery closed at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, and will remain closed for the at least the next two weeks.

