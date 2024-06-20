Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Scottsdale detective laid to rest; teen shot in Glendale l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 20, 2024 9:57am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief june 20 article

PHOENIX - A funeral was held for a Scottsdale detective who was killed in an accidental shooting, a 16-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Glendale, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 20.

1. Funeral held for Scottsdale detective

Funeral service held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So
article

Funeral service held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So

Det. Ryan So died after serving a search warrant. Scottsdale Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.

2. Teenage boy shot in Glendale

16-year-old injured in Glendale shooting
article

16-year-old injured in Glendale shooting

A teenage boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot near 67th and Peoria Avenues.

3. Massive haboob in Southwest

Winds from strong to severe thunderstorms that impacted West Texas and New Mexico triggered a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, which was even visible from space. Read more here.

4. Rapper arrested in Florida

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Read more here.

5. No debate for RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the third-party candidate running for president, does not qualify for next week’s presidential debate hosted by CNN, the network said Thursday. Read more here.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area
article

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area

Thursday will be a much warmer day in the Valley as the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning.