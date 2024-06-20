Scottsdale detective laid to rest; teen shot in Glendale l Morning News Brief

article

A funeral was held for a Scottsdale detective who was killed in an accidental shooting, a 16-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Glendale, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 20.

1. Funeral held for Scottsdale detective

2. Teenage boy shot in Glendale

3. Massive haboob in Southwest

Winds from strong to severe thunderstorms that impacted West Texas and New Mexico triggered a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, which was even visible from space. Read more here.

4. Rapper arrested in Florida

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Read more here.

5. No debate for RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the third-party candidate running for president, does not qualify for next week’s presidential debate hosted by CNN, the network said Thursday. Read more here.

