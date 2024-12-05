Scottsdale drops misdemeanors in Paul Bissonnette case to allow Maricopa County to upgrade charges

The Brief Scottsdale Municipal Court formally had three misdemeanor cases thrown out for the men accused of attacking staff at Houston's Restaurant and former NHL player Paul Bissonnette. The case dismissals does not mean the accused attackers are off the hook, it moves the cases to the Maricopa County Attorney for further review. The group is also accused of attacking a staffer at Raven Country Club earlier on the same day, Nov. 24.



An update on the men charged in the assault on former NHL player Paul Bissonnette.

We've learned that three of the men who were facing misdemeanor charges just had their cases dismissed in municipal court.

The entire case has gotten a lot of attention, and frankly it's because they attacked Paul.

He fought back but he also has a huge following.

On Dec. 5, the Scottsdale Municipal Court formally had three of the misdemeanor cases thrown out, but what it really means is that the Scottsdale City Attorney is referring those three cases now to the Maricopa County Attorney for further review to see if they should be charged with something more serious.

The three guys we're talking about are Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker and John Carroll.

From left to right: Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker and John G. Carroll. (Courtesy: Scottsdale Police Department)

There's only one man, Sean Daly, who so far has been charged with a felony in the attack that happened back on Nov. 24th at Houston's Restaurant in Scottsdale.

Sean Daly (Courtesy: Scottsdale Police Department)

Specifically, looking at Danny Bradley, the notorious guy in the green shirt, the probable cause statement says that Bradley was the main aggressor and was the first to attack the victim, resulting in serious injury.

The document also says that the victim, Bissonnette, was being held down at one point by another suspect as Bradley was punching him multiple times.

Luckily, Bissonnette was able to get away and he fought back. And that green shirt and mug shot is what an employee at Raven Country Club recognized immediately.

On Dec. 5, we interviewed a young man named Carter who says Bradley attacked him just about an hour earlier at the country club before the attack at the restaurant in Scottsdale.

Carter got a black eye and his jaw was hurt.

We're still waiting on the surveillance video from Scottsdale and now waiting to hear if the Maricopa County Attorney will upgrade the charges.

Daly, the only one who's been charged with a felony, is supposed to appear in court next week.