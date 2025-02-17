Scottsdale Fire honors man who saved his father's life with CPR

The Brief Scottsdale Fire officials honored Jake Marbach on Feb. 17. Jake gave his father, Don, CPR when he suffered a heart attack on New Year's Day.



A Scottsdale man was in the right place at the right time when his dad had a heart attack.

"It didn't feel real," said Jake Marbach. "You do what you can, and hope for the best."

The backstory:

Jake's father, Don, had his heart attack on New Year's Day. He was found lying on the floor of their bedroom by his wife, Sarah.

Sarah immediately called Jake, who jumped into action by calling 911 and giving his dad CPR.

Thanks to Jake's quick actions, Don didn’t have any brain or organ damage.

"As you can see, I'm doing very well, and it's just awesome," said Don.

Don, who celebrated his birthday on Feb. 15, had some kind words for his son, as well as first responders, on Feb. 17.

"I just want to say thank you to my son," Don said. "Literally saving my life. I would not be here, and the fire crew, EMS: without you guys, I literally would not be here."

Jake honored by fire officials

Jake Marbach (center)

Jake is a cadet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Spring, where he was trained in CPR. On Feb. 17, he was honored by officials with the Scottsdale Fire Department, who presented Jake with a Lifesaving Efforts Award.

"It's showing the numbers don't lie: within seconds, if CPR starts after the heart stops beating," said Cpt. Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire. "It's really important. Think of it like a pump. Gotta keep the pump pumping. Keep the blood flowing through the heart."

Jake said he's just grateful that he knew what to do, and that he gets to spend another year with his wonderful dad.

What He Said:

"You don't know what life is gonna throw at you, so why go in unprepared?" said Jake. "Learn CPR, be the best person you can be, and you can conquer each day."