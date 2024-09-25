Scottsdale high school locked down; father killed in I-10 crash l Morning News Brief

article

A Scottsdale high school was placed on lockdown as police investigated an alleged threat; a Valley family is mourning the loss of a man who was killed in a crash by an alleged DUI driver; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 25.

1. No credible threat at Chaparral High School, police say

Chaparral High School in Scottsdale was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as police investigated an alleged threat. Read more here.

2. Family mourns father killed in crash

Craig Cooper

A grief-stricken wife and mother are speaking out after losing 42-year-old Craig Cooper in a deadly Phoenix crash where an alleged DUI driver struck and killed him while speeding. Read more here.

3. MCSO sheriff debate

Jerry Sheridan (left) and Tyler Kamp (right)

A debate between the candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff will be held on Wednesday night. Read more here.

4. Worst drivers: Where does Arizona rank?

Arizona traffic

Researchers recently determined which U.S. states have the worst-behaved drivers, and the results may surprise you. Read more here.

5. Resentencing hearing for reality TV star

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 14: USA's "Chrisley Knows Best" star Julie Chrisley poses for a portrait during the NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on July 14, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCU Expand

A federal judge in Atlanta upheld reality TV star Julie Chrisley's prison sentence during Wednesday's resentencing hearing in her tax evasion and fraud case. Read more here.

Today's weather

Record-breaking temperatures are expected on Wednesday in the Valley as an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect. Read more here.