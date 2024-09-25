Expand / Collapse search
Maricopa County Sheriff candidates face off in debate | 2024 election

Published  September 25, 2024 7:19am MST
2024 Election
PHOENIX - A debate between the candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff will be held on Wednesday night. Democrat Tyler Kamp will go head-to-head with Republican Jerry Sheridan.

Kamp defeated incumbent Sheriff Russ Skinner in the primary election. Skinner was appointed sheriff following the resignation of Paul Penzone.

Jerry Sheridan (left) and Tyler Kamp (right)

Sheridan was declared the winner in the GOP race, defeating former Arizona Department of Public Safety Colonel Frank Milstead, and Frank "Mike" Crawford.

The debate starts at 6 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player at the top of this story. 