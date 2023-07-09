Expand / Collapse search
Scottsdale homeowners see 2 cars crash into their wall in just a month

By
Published 
Updated 5:20PM
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - New homeowners got more than they bargained for when they moved into a house-near Scottsdale and Cactus roads.

Two cars crashed into their block wall in just a month.

A cinder block wall was built to protect the house, but now the family is concerned another car might come through because what stands currently are wooden boards.

The house sits on 2 acres, so the couple thought it would be safe when they purchased it, but they say they’ve heard cars drag racing, and have seen cars going over 100 mph in the 45 mph zone.

They have a 7-year-old at home and a brand new baby they're going to be taking home from the hospital shortly. So, of course, they're concerned for their children’s safety.

Home's wall crashed into twice in a month

"Been here about a month, already had two accidents that have ended up in our fence. Taken out our fence, took down a light pole and a palm tree. Took down a boat. There’s a big speeding problem over here at Scottsdale and Cactus roads," Jeff Beasley says.

They're planning to bring this up to the Scottsdale City Council to see if they can get speed cameras installed at the intersection or police stationed in the area to catch people speeding.

They're also hoping the wall is covered by insurance.

Area where the crash happened: