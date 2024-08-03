Scottsdale man denied compensation after his car was shot in the crossfire of a police shootout

In March, we reported on a police shootout in North Scottsdale after a suspect stole a car and began firing at police.

In the process, an innocent man was caught in the crossfire. Mark Mendel's car was struck during that police shootout and now he is asking for compensation.

While he is thankful he isn't hurt, the damage to the frame of his Lexus car door is substantial and the city of Scottsdale has denied financial responsibility for what happened, costing Mendel thousands of dollars in damage.

New paperwork that says the city of Scottsdale has denied his claim for $12,000 in damages has changed everything for Mandel.

"It's going to be in the range of $12,000. I mean, it doesn't look like that much damage," he says. "But it is."

"I feel like they kind of took advantage of me"

Mendel worked with the city to go through the right channels.

After six estimates, he got what he needed, expecting the city to cover the costs as the bullet came from a Scottsdale police officer's gun.

"So I turned in the claim form and they denied it," Mendel said.

In a letter from the city of Scottsdale, the risk management claims adjuster says, "the proximate cause of your vehicle damage was the person firing at the police first, thereby necessitating the police response. We must therefore respectfully deny your claim."

"I'm ticked. I'm pissed," Mendel said.

"I don't feel it's right"

Mendel feels if he had representation, the outcome may have been different.

"I turned in the claim form without an attorney. I feel like they kind of took advantage of me," he said.

At the end of the day, Mendel is grateful for Scottsdale Police but feels the financial burden should fall on the city.

"I don't feel it's right. I mean, a police officer shot my car, you know? So. Yeah, I think it's their responsibility," he said.

Mendel says he plans to counter the city’s denial letter.

