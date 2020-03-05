Scottsdale nightclub employee may have exposed others to COVID-19 coronavirus

Following news of Scottsdale firefighters and paramedics being quarantined, two Scottsdale nightclubs have learned that one their employees contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, and may have exposed others.

Their announcement came just hours after a Scottsdale man took to social media, and announced he is in quarantine after contracting the virus.

The announcement was made by Riot House, and was posted to its Facebook page. The post alerted customers and staff of potential interaction with one of their employees who has a communicable disease.

That employee made a video on Instagram, saying that he has coronavirus after a trip to Paris.

The statement from Riot House mentions that the employee wasn’t working, but briefly stopped by from 12:15 a.m. to 12:19 a.m. on Sunday.

Before heading there, the employee reportedly made a stop at El Hefe for two minutes.

Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health say the employee had very limited interaction with customers and staff, and there is no health danger at either of the locations.

The owner of Riot House says they’ve taken precaution, and are working with the Department of Public Health. They have also hired a professional company to clean the place. Work is underway on El Hefe.