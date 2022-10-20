Scottsdale PD warns residents about phone scam where fraudsters pretend to be police employees

Authorities in Scottsdale are warning residents of a current phone scam where people are pretending to be police employees.

Officials say the scammers are using phone software to make it look like they are calling from the Scottsdale Police Department.

The fraudster then tells people they have a warrant and demand payment over the phone.

"The scammers try to convince you this is real, a very serious matter and threaten [that] you will be arrested if you don't pay them," police said.

They may have access to residents' personal information through Internet and social media searches.

Scottsdale PD says employees will never ask for payment over the phone to clear a warrant.

Anyone who gets a call from a suspected scammer is advised to hand up and call their local police department's non=emergency number.

