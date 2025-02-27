Scottsdale plane crash: NTSB releases report, images

The Brief On Feb. 27, the NTSB released a report and images relating to the deadly Scottsdale plane crash at the Scottsdale Airport on Feb. 10. The report says the plane touched down at 140 mph and crashed into the parked jet going just over 50 mph.



The NTSB is releasing new details in the investigation into the deadly Scottsdale plane crash that happened on Feb. 10.

What we know:

Images released by the agency show how the plane veered off the runway during landing, crashing into a parked plane around 2:30 p.m.

Diagrams show the plane touched down at 140 miles per hour, and then traveled about 2,700 feet before hitting a parked jet at just over 50 mph, killing the pilot and injuring several others on board and another in the parked plane.

This report found the plane, owned by Mötley Crüe front man Vince Neil, had a broken landing gear.

Pictures show the left wheel did not go down properly before landing.

The flight crew did not make any radio calls indicating they knew the landing gear might not have been working properly, but there are indicator lights showing the pilot if the gears are locked down.

Dig deeper:

The report also says the plane had a landing mishap in June of last year. A hard landing caused the jet to bounce several times, blowing out both tires on the left landing gear.

A mechanic removed the landing gears and inspected them. The mechanic told investigators that he followed the maintenance manual for all the work he did.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of the NTSB