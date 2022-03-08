Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale Police K9 'Captain' is there to help during a crisis on school campuses

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

Captain is the Scottsdale Police Department's newest crisis K9 to assist school resource officers on their campuses. Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Police Department

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department announced its newest member of the force. Captain.

Captain, a 9-month-old Golden Doodle from Peoria, is the second police K9 to be assigned to a school resource officer (SRO) with the police department. He'll be with SRO Alvin Pease at Coronado High School, but will also travel to other schools in southern Scottsdale.

"He is a certified facility dog and is a trained canine that assists people that are experiencing anxiety, depression, or a manic state with a rise in cortisol levels," says Sgt. Kevin Quon.

He adds, "Captain’s duties will include providing comfort to victims, calming high-stress situations, and bridging gaps with students and community members."

When a young person is having a mental health crisis, the department says SROs are often the first people they see. Now, they'll also have Captain to help make an incredibly hard situation, a bit less tense.

Captain is joining Scottsdale PD crisis K9, Rocket.

Related Stories:

TonoPaws K9 Swim Center

AZK9 Rescue hosts its 9th annual 'Running for the Bulls'

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: