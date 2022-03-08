Scottsdale Police K9 'Captain' is there to help during a crisis on school campuses
Captain is the Scottsdale Police Department's newest crisis K9 to assist school resource officers on their campuses. Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Police Department
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department announced its newest member of the force. Captain.
Captain, a 9-month-old Golden Doodle from Peoria, is the second police K9 to be assigned to a school resource officer (SRO) with the police department. He'll be with SRO Alvin Pease at Coronado High School, but will also travel to other schools in southern Scottsdale.
"He is a certified facility dog and is a trained canine that assists people that are experiencing anxiety, depression, or a manic state with a rise in cortisol levels," says Sgt. Kevin Quon.
He adds, "Captain’s duties will include providing comfort to victims, calming high-stress situations, and bridging gaps with students and community members."
When a young person is having a mental health crisis, the department says SROs are often the first people they see. Now, they'll also have Captain to help make an incredibly hard situation, a bit less tense.
Captain is joining Scottsdale PD crisis K9, Rocket.
Related Stories:
- Hawk Hero: Phoenix area pest control technician saves drowning bird from pool at client's home
- Firefighters rescue boy stuck in tree trying to rescue cat
- Chihuahua found tied up in pillowcase in Phoenix has new 'furever' home
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement