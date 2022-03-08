Scottsdale Police K9 'Captain' is there to help during a crisis on school campuses

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Captain is the Scottsdale Police Department's newest crisis K9 to assist school resource officers on their campuses. Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Police Department

The Scottsdale Police Department announced its newest member of the force. Captain.

Captain, a 9-month-old Golden Doodle from Peoria, is the second police K9 to be assigned to a school resource officer (SRO) with the police department. He'll be with SRO Alvin Pease at Coronado High School, but will also travel to other schools in southern Scottsdale.

"He is a certified facility dog and is a trained canine that assists people that are experiencing anxiety, depression, or a manic state with a rise in cortisol levels," says Sgt. Kevin Quon.

He adds, "Captain’s duties will include providing comfort to victims, calming high-stress situations, and bridging gaps with students and community members."

When a young person is having a mental health crisis, the department says SROs are often the first people they see. Now, they'll also have Captain to help make an incredibly hard situation, a bit less tense.

Captain is joining Scottsdale PD crisis K9, Rocket.

