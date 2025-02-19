Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale Police see an increase in calls for service and arrests at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025

Published  February 19, 2025 8:12pm MST
North Scottsdale
The WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale had an increase in arrests and calls to police but favorable weather and better planning helped keep most patrons safe during the annual event.

The Brief

    • The 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale saw its typical massive crowds at TPC Scottsdale during Super Bowl weekend.
    • Scottsdale Police say the weather and organizational changes allowed them to keep a high level of service despite a rise in calls, arrests, ejections and trespassers.
    • In a post on X, the police department said most arrests occurred on the event's busiest days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The WM Phoenix Open saw hundreds of thousands of people walk through the gates at TPC Scottsdale. According to Scottsdale Police, 63 people were arrested.

What we know:

While the number of arrests, ejections, trespassing incidents and calls for service have increased every year since 2022, the police department said favorable weather and planning adjustments kept patrons safe during the multi-day tournament.

Featured

What they're saying:

"As anticipated, most arrest totals occurred on our traditionally busier days, which are Thursday, Friday and Saturday," Scottsdale Police noted in a post on X.

The Police Department reported 1m011 calls for service in 2025, an increase from 653 in 2024, and 319 ejections, up from 211 in 2024.

The Source

  • Scottsdale Police Department

