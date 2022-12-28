Scottsdale Police warns of fake parking ticket scam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake parking tickets.
The tickets look real, but come with a few red flags:
- A QR code that leads to payment site
- Only gives the option to pay online
- No offense is written on the ticket
Anyone who receives a ticket and wants to confirm its validity can contact the police department's records unit at 480-312-1999. It could take up to 24 hours to get a response.
