Scottsdale Police warns of fake parking ticket scam

The Scottsdale Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake parking tickets.

The tickets look real, but come with a few red flags:

A QR code that leads to payment site

Only gives the option to pay online

No offense is written on the ticket

Anyone who receives a ticket and wants to confirm its validity can contact the police department's records unit at 480-312-1999. It could take up to 24 hours to get a response.

