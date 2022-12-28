Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale Police warns of fake parking ticket scam

By FOX 10 Staff
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fake parking tickets.

The tickets look real, but come with a few red flags:

  • A QR code that leads to payment site
  • Only gives the option to pay online
  • No offense is written on the ticket

Anyone who receives a ticket and wants to confirm its validity can contact the police department's records unit at 480-312-1999. It could take up to 24 hours to get a response.

