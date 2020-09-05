Scottsdale Police: Woman dead, man hospitalized in apparent shooting

article

A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after being shot in the face in a Scottsdale home, police say.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near 68th Street and Indian School Road around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check. They found a dead woman and a man who had a gunshot wound to his face. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the two are related and "it is not believed that there are any outstanding suspects related to this case."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.