Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Scottsdale Police: Woman dead, man hospitalized in apparent shooting

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after being shot in the face in a Scottsdale home, police say.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near 68th Street and Indian School Road around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check. They found a dead woman and a man who had a gunshot wound to his face. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the two are related and "it is not believed that there are any outstanding suspects related to this case."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.