Scottsdale Unified School District board meeting ends when attendees refuse to wear masks

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale school district board meeting ends when attendees refuse to wear masks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale Unified School District board meeting came to an abrupt end on the night of May 18 after board members became upset with attendees who refused to wear masks.

Board members said Governor Doug Ducey's executive orders gave school districts the ability to make their own mask rules, but amid boos from people in attendance, the board adjourned the meeting.

"It's really disappointing to me that on a night where we had intended so much student success, we have had people in this room who have refused to comply with the school district's expectations for masks," one board member said. 

Superintendent Scott Menzel later sent out a statement saying the district understands different opinions on masks, but they will do what they believe is safest for students and staff.

