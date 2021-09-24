Scottsdale workers to be trained to identify human trafficking

article

Over 2,400 municipal employees of Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb with a tourism industry serving large numbers of visitors, are to undergo training in how to identify, report and report human and sex trafficking.

City employees to be trained come from a range of departments, including human services, public works, parks and recreation, police and fire, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

According to the office, the training it is providing with federal Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network in is part of the Safeguarding All From Exploitation (SAFE) program, a project launched in 2019 to protect people from exploitation.

The training will enable city employees "to spot these situations and could help save someone who is being exploited," Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega said. "We are committed to being part of the solution."

The program kicked off in Arizona in 2019 in Phoenix Sky Harbor and expanded to hotels and motels the following year. Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale was the first hotel in the state to receive SAFE certification.

Other SAFE-certified organizations include:

Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association

Discover Flagstaff

Arizona Office of Tourism

Visit Phoenix

Visit Mesa

Visit Tucson

Experience Scottsdale

Go Lake Havasu

Tempe Tourism Office

Hampton Inn & Suites Tucson Mall

Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson Paloma Village

Comfort Suites at Tucson Mall

Focus Hospitality Management

Hotel Valley Ho

Doubletree Suites by Hilton Tucson Airport

The Tuxon

Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau

More on the program: https://safeactionproject.org/how-to-be-safe/

