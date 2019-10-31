Search continues for murder suspect; Silent Witness offers reward for information

Silent Witness is asking for help in finding the person responsible for killing a man at a home near 69th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix police don't have many details but say suspects entered the residence on October 10 at 1:03 a.m., fatally shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Luis Esquivel Macias.

Luis Esquivel Macias (file)

No suspect descriptions have been released.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

Advertisement

You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment of the suspects of this crime.

Tips can also be left at silentwitness.org.