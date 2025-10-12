Expand / Collapse search
Search continues for missing man in Rainbow Valley floods

Published  October 12, 2025 8:00pm MST
Severe Weather
Friends of Vincent Upton have not heard from him after his truck was found caught in the Rainbow Valley floodwaters.

The Brief

    • Severe weather hit Arizona, causing widespread flooding in areas including Mesa, Miami, Globe, and the West Valley.
    • A major search is ongoing tonight for Vincent Upton, a man missing after flash floods south of Goodyear.
    • Upton's truck was found stuck in floodwaters, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

RAINBOW VALLEY, Ariz. - Wicked weather hit all across Arizona today, with flooding reported east of the Valley, once again hitting the communities of Miami and Globe. Mesa also saw flooding, plus several water rescues in the West Valley, including one that was still ongoing.

The search continues tonight for Vincent Upton.

What they're saying:

"He's a great father, great husband," Ben Santana, the best friend of missing man said. "So you can say I'm walking down here to the river or to the wash. It's still flowing pretty good."

The only clue to Upton's location is his truck, which remains stuck in floodwaters. 

His whereabouts are still unknown.

"The truck washed down about... it was about a half mile down, down where they got it," Santana explained. "It's gone down quite a bit. The water was significantly deeper and running significantly quicker this morning."

At least 50 people came out to Rainbow Valley, south of Goodyear, joining the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in the search.

"Right now, just people are trying to coordinate different groups to search on either side of the wash because it's still flowing where you're blocked off from going across," Santana said.

With every passing hour and dark skies closing in, Upton's friends and family are holding on to hope he will be found.

The Source: This information was provided by Vincent Upton's best friend, Ben Santana, who spoke with FOX 10's Brian Webb on Oct. 12.

