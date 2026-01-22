Search for Isabella Comas expands; $25k reward offered in Maleeka Boone case | Nightly Roundup

article

FBI offers reward in Maleeka Boone death investigation; Search for missing Phoenix area woman expands; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 22, 2026.

1. Big reward offered for info in Navajo Nation girl's death

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say they are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a death investigation on the Navajo Nation.

The backstory:

Per Navajo officials, 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was last seen, on foot, on the night of Jan. 15 in a neighborhood in Coalmine. The FBI says her body was found in a field within the Coalmine area one day later.

2. Driver shot and killed by officers

A deadly shooting involving police in southwestern Arizona is under investigation.

What we know:

Yuma Police say officers on Jan. 21 conducted a traffic stop, and when trying to detain the driver, the officers opened fire.

3. Search for missing Arizona woman expands

Police say 21-year-old Isabella Comas (pictured) is believed to be seriously injured.

What they're saying:

"We've partnered with the Gila County Search and Rescue teams because we believe that may be a place where Isabella is," said Officer Daniel Benavidez of the Avondale Police Department. "it's very important that we find her as quickly as possible."

4. Educators raise alarm after students were detained in Minnesota

School officials in one Minnesota community say a 5-year-old boy was used as "bait" for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain him and his father.

What they're saying:

"This family is following U.S. legal parameters and has an active asylum case with no order of deportation. I have viewed the legal paperwork with my own eyes," Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik said. "Why detain a 5-year-old? You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal."

5. Microsoft services affected by outage

Thousands of users reported issues with Microsoft Outlook and Teams on Thursday, according to Downdetector.

What we don't know:

While officials with the tech firm said they have resolved the problem, they have yet to share what caused the issue.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

