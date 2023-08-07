Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
10
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 1:27 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 1:33 PM MST until MON 2:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 1:56 PM MST until MON 3:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 2:06 PM MST until MON 3:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:21 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:30 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Dust Advisory
from MON 12:52 PM MST until MON 3:45 PM MST, Cochise County

Second body found at Arizona State Capitol in less than two weeks

By Associated Press
Published 
Downtown Phoenix
Associated Press

PHOENIX - A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the body was discovered Monday morning in the west parking lot of the Capitol.

Public Safety officials are working to identify the body and how it ended up at the Capitol’s premises.

On July 26, another body was found outside the Capitol by Phoenix police. DPS, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property, is investigating that case as well. The identity of that individual, as well as their cause of death, hasn’t yet been released.

DPS didn’t immediately return a call seeking information about the two cases.

Area where the body was found: