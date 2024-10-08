Fire at north Phoenix waste transfer station sends white smoke into air

The Brief A fire at a waste transfer station near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road sent a large plume of white smoke into the air on Oct. 8. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Firefighters battled a fire on Tuesday morning in north Phoenix that sent large amounts of white smoke into the air.

The fire sparked at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews arrived at the scene and found a large debris fire burning inside a Waste Management transfer center.

"Firefighters were able to quickly extend hose lines and attack the flames," the department said. "Crews worked with employees of the company utilizing front-end loaders to break up the debris and help extinguish the flames."

Firefighters remain on the scene extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

Phoenix Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.