Crews battle scrapyard fire in south Phoenix

Updated  April 25, 2025 12:32pm MST
South Phoenix
Crews respond to large fire burning in south Phoenix

Crews battled a scrapyard fire on April 25 near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road that sent thick, black smoke into the air. No injuries were reported. FOX 10s Kenzie Beach reports.

The Brief

    • A scrapyard fire broke out on April 25 near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
    • No injuries were reported.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

PHOENIX - Crews battled a fire on Friday morning in south Phoenix that sent thick, black smoke into the air.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says firefighters responded to 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road at around 10:30 a.m. on April 25 and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a junkyard.

"Firefighters quickly secured multiple water sources attacked the flames from an elevated position," Capt. Daniel Lee said. "Due to the size and complexity of the fire command eventually balanced the assignment to a second alarm."

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

Crews battle south Phoenix scrapyard fire on April 25.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire is burning

