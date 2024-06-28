Fire engulfs semi-truck on Loop 202 in Mesa

article

A semi-truck fire blocked traffic along the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. on June 28 in the westbound lanes near the Loop 101.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said two people who were inside the semi got out and are safe.

"The fire started on the right side of the cab and spread," DPS said.

Two westbound lanes were shut down, along with the ramp from the Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101, but they have been reopened.

Map of where the fire sparked