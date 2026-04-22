Seen on TV: April 22
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Wednesday, April 22, 2026
APS Public Safety Power Shutoff
Scottsdale Fashion Square
- 7014 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- fashionsquare.com
Kerr Center for Agriscience
- 125 E. McLellan Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://kerr.mpsaz.org/
Electronic Recycling LLC
- 3334 W McDowell Rd Suite 35
- Phoenix, AZ 85009
- https://www.erecyclingllc.com/
bluSONIL
- 15125 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 190
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- www.blusonil.com