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Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
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Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Seen on TV: April 22

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Updated  April 22, 2026 5:53am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

APS Public Safety Power Shutoff

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Kerr Center for Agriscience

Electronic Recycling LLC

bluSONIL

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews