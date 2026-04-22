Seen on TV: April 22

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Wednesday, April 22, 2026

APS Public Safety Power Shutoff

Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014 E. Camelback Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

fashionsquare.com

Kerr Center for Agriscience

125 E. McLellan Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://kerr.mpsaz.org/

Electronic Recycling LLC

3334 W McDowell Rd Suite 35

Phoenix, AZ 85009

https://www.erecyclingllc.com/

bluSONIL

15125 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 190

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

www.blusonil.com

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