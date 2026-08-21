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Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
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Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
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Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Seen on TV: August 21

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 21, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published August 21, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Livestream

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, August 21, 2026

d’Lite Healthy on the Go 7th Avenue Phoenix Location

Thompson Peak Dog Park

Georgie’s Cookies

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews