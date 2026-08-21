Seen on TV: August 21
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Friday, August 21, 2026
d’Lite Healthy on the Go 7th Avenue Phoenix Location
- 5502 N. 7th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- https://dlitehealthyonthego.com/locations/7th-ave/
Thompson Peak Dog Park
- 20199 N. 78th Pl.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/capital-improvement/thompson-peak-park-dog-park
Georgie’s Cookies