Seen on TV: August 21

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Friday, August 21, 2026

d’Lite Healthy on the Go 7th Avenue Phoenix Location

5502 N. 7th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://dlitehealthyonthego.com/locations/7th-ave/

Thompson Peak Dog Park

20199 N. 78th Pl.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/capital-improvement/thompson-peak-park-dog-park

Georgie’s Cookies

Live-streamed video