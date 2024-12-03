Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Dec. 3

By
Updated  December 3, 2024 11:08am MST
Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Explainer on Roosevelt School District's proposed school closures

Pratt Brothers Christmas at Rawhide

  • Wednesdays - Sundays
  • 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • 5700 W. North Loop Rd., Chandler
  • Free parking
  • General admission: $29
  • VIP admission: $65 - $80
  • Free for children ages 3 and under
  • https://prattbrotherschristmas.com

APS Electric Light Parade

The Kolache Café 

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park

Arizona Highways magazine - https://arizonahighways.com

Jacob's Hope - https://jacobshopeaz.org/donate

Barrow's Pizza Holiday Hunger Fight

Woodcraft

Live-streamed video: