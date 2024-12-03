Seen on TV: Dec. 3

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Explainer on Roosevelt School District's proposed school closures

Pratt Brothers Christmas at Rawhide

Wednesdays - Sundays

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

5700 W. North Loop Rd., Chandler

Free parking

General admission: $29

VIP admission: $65 - $80

Free for children ages 3 and under

https://prattbrotherschristmas.com

APS Electric Light Parade

Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Starts at Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.

Ends at 7th St. and Indian School Rd.

https://phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/electric-light-parade

The Kolache Café

1942 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

4302 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix

https://thekolachecafe.com

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park

16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park

623-935-WILD (9453)

https://www.wildlifeworld.com

Arizona Highways magazine - https://arizonahighways.com

Jacob's Hope - https://jacobshopeaz.org/donate

Barrow's Pizza Holiday Hunger Fight

Dec. 3

Donating 100% of proceeds from every Arizona location

https://barrospizza.com/locations

https://www.stmarysfoodbank.org

Woodcraft

3002 N. Arizona Ave., #12, Chandler

480-539-9663

https://www.woodcraft.com/pages/store/phoenix

