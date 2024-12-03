Seen on TV: Dec. 3
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Explainer on Roosevelt School District's proposed school closures
Pratt Brothers Christmas at Rawhide
- Wednesdays - Sundays
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5700 W. North Loop Rd., Chandler
- Free parking
- General admission: $29
- VIP admission: $65 - $80
- Free for children ages 3 and under
- https://prattbrotherschristmas.com
APS Electric Light Parade
- Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
- Starts at Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.
- Ends at 7th St. and Indian School Rd.
- https://phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/electric-light-parade
The Kolache Café
- 1942 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
- 4302 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix
- https://thekolachecafe.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park
- 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park
- 623-935-WILD (9453)
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com
Arizona Highways magazine - https://arizonahighways.com
Jacob's Hope - https://jacobshopeaz.org/donate
Barrow's Pizza Holiday Hunger Fight
- Dec. 3
- Donating 100% of proceeds from every Arizona location
- https://barrospizza.com/locations
- https://www.stmarysfoodbank.org
Woodcraft
- 3002 N. Arizona Ave., #12, Chandler
- 480-539-9663
- https://www.woodcraft.com/pages/store/phoenix
Live-streamed video: