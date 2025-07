Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Lydia's Kitchen & Market

1215 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 10

Phoenix, AZ 85014

https://www.instagram.com/lydiasphx/?hl=en

Defyne Plastic Surgery

7301 E. 2nd St., Suite 300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.instagram.com/defynemd

Live-streamed video