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Seen on TV: June 18

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 18, 2026 7:29 AM MST Published June 18, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona 

Rock N' Roll Sushi

Good News Phoenix

Studio 111 Theater Company presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews