Seen on TV: June 18
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Thursday, June 18, 2026
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
- 7333 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.greatwolf.com/arizona
Rock N' Roll Sushi
- 9950 W Glendale Ave Ste D
- Glendale, AZ 85307
- https://rocknrollsushi.com
Good News Phoenix
- 1306 E. Van Buren St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://www.goodnewsphx.com/
Studio 111 Theater Company presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
- June 20
- Performances at 1 and 5 p.m.
- Madison Center for the Arts
- 5601 N. 16th Street
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://www.themadison.org/events/