Seen on TV: June 18

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Thursday, June 18, 2026

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

7333 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.greatwolf.com/arizona

Rock N' Roll Sushi

9950 W Glendale Ave Ste D

Glendale, AZ 85307

https://rocknrollsushi.com

Good News Phoenix

1306 E. Van Buren St.

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://www.goodnewsphx.com/

Studio 111 Theater Company presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.

June 20

Performances at 1 and 5 p.m.

Madison Center for the Arts

5601 N. 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://www.themadison.org/events/

Live-streamed video