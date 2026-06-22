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Seen on TV: June 22

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 22, 2026 8:55 AM MST Published June 22, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Monday, June 22, 2026

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