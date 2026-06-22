Seen on TV: June 22

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, June 22, 2026

Fat Ox

6316 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

https://www.ilovefatox.com/

National Park Service

AZ MVD Voter Registration

2026 Election: Maricopa County Logic and Accuracy Tests

Buc-ee's Grand Opening

1001 N Bullard Ave

Goodyear, AZ 85338

https://buc-ees.com/

Lou Malnati's

7787 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.loumalnatis.com/

Live-streamed video