Seen on TV: June 22
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Monday, June 22, 2026
Fat Ox
- 6316 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- https://www.ilovefatox.com/
National Park Service
AZ MVD Voter Registration
2026 Election: Maricopa County Logic and Accuracy Tests
Buc-ee's Grand Opening
- 1001 N Bullard Ave
- Goodyear, AZ 85338
- https://buc-ees.com/
Lou Malnati's
- 7787 N Scottsdale Rd
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://www.loumalnatis.com/