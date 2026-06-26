Seen on TV: June 26

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Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
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Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Central La Paz, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Seen on TV: June 26

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 26, 2026 6:01 AM MST Published June 26, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Friday, June 26, 2026

World Cup Viewing Parties at Dirtbag's Phoenix

American Red Cross Central Arizona Chapter

Dig It Gardens

Super Star Car Wash

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews