Seen on TV: June 26

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Friday, June 26, 2026

World Cup Viewing Parties at Dirtbag's Phoenix

4801 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

dirtbagsphx.com

https://dirtbagsbar.com

American Red Cross Central Arizona Chapter

4747 N. 22nd St., Suite 100

Phoenix, AZ 85016

redcrossblood.org

Dig It Gardens

3015 N.16th St.

Phoenix, AZ, 85016

https://www.digphx.com/

Super Star Car Wash

Live-streamed video