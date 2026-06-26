Seen on TV: June 26
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Friday, June 26, 2026
World Cup Viewing Parties at Dirtbag's Phoenix
- 4801 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- dirtbagsphx.com
- https://dirtbagsbar.com
American Red Cross Central Arizona Chapter
- 4747 N. 22nd St., Suite 100
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- redcrossblood.org
Dig It Gardens
- 3015 N.16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ, 85016
- https://www.digphx.com/
Super Star Car Wash