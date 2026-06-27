Seen on TV: June 27

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Saturday, June 27, 2026

Big Air Glendale

5665 W. Bell Rd., Ste A

Glendale, AZ 85308

602-325-8449

IG: @bigairglendale

https://www.bigairusa.com/glendale

Staycation Foster to Adopt Program

HALO Animal Rescue

602-971-9222

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ7VgD0DuGO

https://halorescue.org/adoption

Downtown Glendale Art Crawl

June 27, 5pm-10pm

58th Ave. between & Glendale Ave.

IG: @explore623withme

explore623.com

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

Locations in Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tolleson

https://eatmesquite.com

Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive

Through July 5

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

Benefits: Save the Family non-profit

shopchandlerfashioncenter.com/Events/Details/570919

Dirtbag's Phoenix

4801 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

dirtbagsphx.com

https://dirtbagsbar.com

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-716-2000

https://www.azscience.org

Cats

Through July 25

Arizona Broadway Theatre

7701 W. Paradise Lane

Peoria, AZ, 85382

Tickets starting at $54

623-776-8400

IG: @arizonabroadway

https://www.azbroadway.org/shows/cats

Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit

Bobby Bash: An evening of baseball stories & music

June 27, 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Arizona Baseball Museum

2345 N. Horne

Mesa, AZ 85203

480-835-2286

Tickets: $25

www.arizonabaseballmuseum.org

BJ's Restaurants

Locations in Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek

https://www.bjsrestaurants.com

Live-streamed video