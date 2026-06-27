Seen on TV: June 27
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Saturday, June 27, 2026
Big Air Glendale
- 5665 W. Bell Rd., Ste A
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- 602-325-8449
- IG: @bigairglendale
- https://www.bigairusa.com/glendale
Staycation Foster to Adopt Program
- HALO Animal Rescue
- 602-971-9222
- https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ7VgD0DuGO
- https://halorescue.org/adoption
Downtown Glendale Art Crawl
- June 27, 5pm-10pm
- 58th Ave. between & Glendale Ave.
- IG: @explore623withme
- explore623.com
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex
- Locations in Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tolleson
- https://eatmesquite.com
Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive
- Through July 5
- Chandler Fashion Center
- 3111 W. Chandler Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- Benefits: Save the Family non-profit
- shopchandlerfashioncenter.com/Events/Details/570919
Dirtbag's Phoenix
- 4801 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- dirtbagsphx.com
- https://dirtbagsbar.com
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- 602-716-2000
- https://www.azscience.org
Cats
- Through July 25
- Arizona Broadway Theatre
- 7701 W. Paradise Lane
- Peoria, AZ, 85382
- Tickets starting at $54
- 623-776-8400
- IG: @arizonabroadway
- https://www.azbroadway.org/shows/cats
Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit
Bobby Bash: An evening of baseball stories & music
- June 27, 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Arizona Baseball Museum
- 2345 N. Horne
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- 480-835-2286
- Tickets: $25
- www.arizonabaseballmuseum.org
BJ's Restaurants
- Locations in Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek
- https://www.bjsrestaurants.com