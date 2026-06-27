Seen on TV: June 27

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Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
10
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:27 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:27 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Central La Paz, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Seen on TV: June 27

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published June 27, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published June 27, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Big Air Glendale

Staycation Foster to Adopt Program

Downtown Glendale Art Crawl

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex 

Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive

Dirtbag's Phoenix

Arizona Science Center

Cats

Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit

Bobby Bash: An evening of baseball stories & music

BJ's Restaurants

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona