Seen on TV: March 26

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Thursday, March 26, 2026

Arizona Department of Administration Hiring Event

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wesley Bolin Plaza

1700 W. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

https://www.azstatejobs.gov/

49th Annual Cave Creek Rodeo Days

March 26-29

Cave Creek Memorial Arena

37201 N. 28th St.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://cavecreekrodeo.com/

Live-streamed video