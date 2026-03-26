Seen on TV: March 26
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Thursday, March 26, 2026
Arizona Department of Administration Hiring Event
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Wesley Bolin Plaza
- 1700 W. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- https://www.azstatejobs.gov/
49th Annual Cave Creek Rodeo Days
- March 26-29
- Cave Creek Memorial Arena
- 37201 N. 28th St.
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- https://cavecreekrodeo.com/