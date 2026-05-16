Seen on TV: May 16

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Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
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Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
High Wind Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Seen on TV: May 16

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Published  May 16, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Hunkapi's First Responder Program

Litchfield’s at The Wigwam 

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix 

The Barefoot Trail

Pearce Family Foundation

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona