Seen on TV: May 16

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Saturday, May 16, 2026

Hunkapi's First Responder Program

12051 N. 96th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-393-0870

https://www.hunkapi.org

Litchfield’s at The Wigwam

300 E. Wigwam Blvd.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.litchfieldsrestaurant.com/

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/

The Barefoot Trail

Pearce Family Foundation

Live-streamed video