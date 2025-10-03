Seen on TV: Oct. 3

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 3, 2025

Sweet Dee's Bakeshop

7350 E. Stetson Dr., Suite C101

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.sweetdees.com/

Scarizona

1901 N. Alma School Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.scarizona.com/

26th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival with Aida Cuevas

Oct. 4

7 p.m.

250 N. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85225

chandlercenter.org

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral

6895 E. Cave Creek Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

haroldscorral.com

Oatman Farms

Try it Local Resources

Live-streamed video