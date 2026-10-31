Seen on TV: October 31

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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Sidewinder

924 E. Roosevelt St.

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://sidewinderphx.com/

Barktoberfest 2026

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Gilbert Civic Center

50 E. Civic Center Dr.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://azfriends.org/event/barktoberfest-2026/

Becoming Grace Foundation

A Taste of AZ's Sip Savor Shop Festival

1:30–5 p.m.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

www.sipsavorshopfestival.com

Live-streamed video