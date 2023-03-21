Selena Gomez makes history as 1st woman to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau
18
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MDT until WED 1:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Selena Gomez makes history as 1st woman to reach 400 million Instagram followers

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 8:14AM
Social Media
FOX TV Digital Team
Selena-Gomez.jpg article

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has added a new feat to her list of accomplishments.

The entertainer is the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram and surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on the photo-sharing platform. Jenner has 382 million followers. 

Gomez hopped on Instagram and created a photo montage of herself with fans on her official account to celebrate the achievement.  

"Wish I could hug all 400 million of you," she wrote. 

Although the singer and actress has a huge Instagram following, she trails soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for most followers.

Ronaldo is the most-followed person with 562 million followers, and Messi has an impressive 442 million followers, Billboard noted. 

The "Only Murders in the Building" star’s Instagram success comes amid her social media hiatus. Last month, Gomez did a TikTok live announcing she was taking a break from it. 

"I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this," she wrote.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 