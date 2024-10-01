Semi hauling Twix candy bars goes up in flames on Loop 303

The Brief A semi-truck hauling Twix candy bars caught fire along the westbound Loop 303 near 43rd Avenue on Oct. 1. No one was hurt in the fire. The westbound lanes have reopened at 43rd Avenue.



No one was hurt when a semi-truck hauling Twix candy bars went up in flames early Tuesday morning along a north Phoenix freeway.

The fire happened just before 5 a.m. on the westbound Loop 303 near 43rd Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fire sparked in the trailer's wheel area. The semi driver heard a popping sound and pulled over.

The fire temporarily shut down the westbound lanes at 43rd Avenue. However, all traffic has been reopened.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A semi-truck carrying Twix candy bars went up in flames along the Loop 303 at 43rd Avenue. No one was hurt in the fire, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (AZDPS/Getty Images)