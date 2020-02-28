Settlement reached after veteran says he was kicked out of bar because of his service dog

A sports bar in Phoenix agrees to a settlement for violating the disabilities act. The Attorney General's Office says O'Briens Sports Bar discriminated against a man who wanted to bring his service animal into the bar.

Bill Larson likes to take his service dog, Whopper, wherever he goes. The Air Force veteran suffers from mini-strokes that Whopper is trained to detect.

He says he was kicked out of the sports bar because of Whopper. The bartender told him, "You can't have your dog here," and he replied, "No, he's my service dog." He says the bartender told him they didn't care.

The Arizona Attorney General sued, citing Americans with Disabilities Act violations.

The bar agreed to pay Larson $7,500 and $2,500 to the state. The bar must also have signs welcoming service dogs and train staff on related policies.