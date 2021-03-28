Expand / Collapse search
Seven children injured in Phoenix crash, three are critically injured

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
PHOENIX - Seven children were injured in a crash on the night of Sunday, March 28 and the Phoenix Fire Department says three of them are in critical condition.

The two-car crash happened at 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Details about what led up to the crash haven't been released.

The crash victims are:

  • 16-year-old male in critical condition
  • 14-year-old female in critical condition
  • 13-year-old male in critical condition
  • 12-year-old male in stable condition
  • 12-year-old female in stable condition
  • 2-year-old male in stable condition
  • 6-month-old female in stable condition

