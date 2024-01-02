Seven people hurt following multi-car crash in Goodyear: FD

A crash involving multiple vehicles as well as rollovers resulted in multiple people being sent to the hospital, according to Goodyear Fire officials.

The crash happened in the area of Litchfield Road and Indian School. In a brief statement, Goodyear Fire officials say their crews, along with crews from Avondfale Fire Department, responded to reports of a multi-car accident in the area where one vehicle struck several others, causing one to two cars to roll over.

Goodyear Fire officials say among the seven people injured, one of them was a pediatric patient that was listed in critical condition. Two others were listed in stable condition.

Where the crash happened