Sexual assault suspect arrested in Missouri once stayed in Tucson for a period of time: Police

The Brief 28-year-old Yahya Maly is accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping Police in Missouri say Maly stayed in Tucson for a period of time in 2022 and 2023. Police believe Maly may have other victims.



Authorities in Missouri say a man who was arrested in connection with a number of sexual assault incidents there may have victims in other parts of the country, including Arizona.

The backstory:

On Feb. 12, officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said that prosecutors in the area have charged 28-year-old Yahya Maly on multiple counts of rape and kidnapping, with a judge setting a cash-only bail of $500,000.

Per a statement, Maly is accused of being involved in five separate sexual assault incidents that happened in between 2023 and 2025. In each of the five cases, investigators said Maly met the alleged victims on a dating website and brought them to his home, where the alleged assault took place.

St. Louis County Police's statement on Maly contained graphic description of what allegedly happened in the five sexual assault incidents, but did allege that on an incident that happened earlier in February, Maly made the alleged victim in that incident to shower repeatedly during the several hours she was kept inside the apartment.

What we know:

Per a Feb. 24 post on their Facebook page, St. Louis County Police officials said Maly stayed at or lived in four different areas since 2013, and said that from Dec. 3, 2022 to Jan. 17, 2023, he was staying in Tucson.

"Investigators believe Maly may have victimized additional women," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators also said that Maly used the first name of "John" on dating apps.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case should contact investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5400.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.