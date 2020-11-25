Sheriff asking for prayers for hospitalized Georgia deputy

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers for a deputy who has been hospitalized.

On Facebook, the sheriff said that Lt. Richard Harrison was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and difficulty breaking.

Officials say Harrison was known and loved by the community and needs their help to get better.

"While COVID is in the back of our minds, we along with his family are praying for answers and a quick and full recovery," officials said.

The sheriff's office also shared a photo from a student who said that the deputy "means so much to him."

"We are blessed at the Sheriff’s Office to have the best serve our community and we never fully understand the impact they have on the lives here until times like these," officials said.

The Facebook post has spread - with thousands of comments from people talking about how much Harrison means to them and hoping that he gets better soon.

