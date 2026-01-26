Sheriff's office releases name of Arizona motorcyclist killed in crash

The Brief The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office identified 34-year-old Abraham Corral as the motorcyclist killed following a rear-end collision with a Honda CR-V near West County 14th Street and South Avenue B. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which resulted in minor injuries for the Honda driver and remains under active investigation by sheriff's deputies.



The Yuma County Sheriff's Office identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

What we know:

The Jan. 24 crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near W. County 14th Street and S. Avenue B.

"The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe was traveling northbound on Avenue B when it collided with the rear of a 2014 Honda CR-V it was traveling behind. The driver of the Harley-Davidson was ejected onto the roadway," YCSO said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The Honda driver had minor injuries, while the motorcycle driver, Abraham Corral, 34, of Yuma, died from his injuries.

What's next:

"This case remains under investigation at this time. Speed may have been a factor in the collision," YCSO said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.