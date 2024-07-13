Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Trump rally turns event into chaos, Arizona politicians react


Updated  July 13, 2024 5:38pm MST




BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvan



PHOENIX - Former President Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania turned into chaos as shots were fired and Trump was seen ushered off the stage by security with an apparent bloody ear.

The Butler County district attorney said that the suspected gunman was dead and another attendee at the rally was killed.

The violence sparked condemnation from politicians and pundits across the nation and reaction from politicians in the state of Arizona poured in. 

Here is what they had to say:

