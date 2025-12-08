Shooting of dog sparks controversy; Allison Feldman murder trial resumes | Nightly Roundup

article

Police officer's shooting of dog under review; suspect in deadly road rage shooting indicted; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, December 8, 2025.

1. Mesa Police officer's shooting of dog sparks controversy

An encounter between Mesa police officers and an unhoused man's dog ended with gunfire.

What they're saying:

Police claim the dog charged them aggressively, justifying the use of force, while the owner questions why officers approached without caution.

2. Man dead following workplace incident in Phoenix

A non-criminal investigation is underway after a man died following a workplace incident.

What we know:

According to a brief statement by Phoenix Police, officers were sent at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 8 to a business in the area of 35th Avenue and Durango Street.

3. Allison Feldman murder trial resumes

The murder trial of Allison Feldman (pictured on right) resumed today following an extended break over Thanksgiving.

The backstory:

Feldman was found dead inside her Scottsdale home in 2015. Ian Mitcham (pictured on left) is accused of killing Feldman. The case is the first time familial DNA has been used to connect a suspect to a murder in Arizona.

4. Deadly road-rage shooting suspect indicted

Tyrone Dee Chilly

A grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a deadly road rage shooting that happened late last month.

Big picture view:

Officials say Tyrone Dee Chilly (pictured) was indicted on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other charges. The indictments were made in connection with a shooting that left a 29-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter dead.

5. Man dead after being found in backyard pool

An 80-year-old man has died after being found in a backyard swimming pool on Monday.

What we don't know:

The man's identity and events leading up to the drowning were not made known.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

