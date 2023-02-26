Shooting investigation underway in Peoria at a Circle K, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.
The department says the shooting happened at Vistancia Boulevard and El Mirage Road – outside a Circle K gas station – around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
The suspect, police say, left the scene in the victim's car, a 2008 Toyota Sequoia with an Arizona license plate reading CNY7086.
Police believe the victim and suspect know each other.
Call 911 if you see the car.
Details about what led up to the incident haven't been released. The investigation is ongoing.
More reports:
- 2 dead, 11 injured after truck hits group of bicyclists in Goodyear; driver arrested
- Body found at Four Peaks Elementary School in Apache Junction
- Weather played a role in 15-car crash on I-17 near Anthem, officials say