Body found at Four Peaks Elementary School in Apache Junction

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:23PM
Crime and Public Safety
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The Apache Junction Police Department is looking into the death of a person at Four Peaks Elementary School Saturday night.

At around 5:15 p.m., a "male subject" was found with a gunshot wound to the head, police said, and add that the gun was found near the person.

"We are still investigating, but it appears to be a suicide at this time," police said.

The person has not been identified, and it's not known if they're affiliated with the school.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

